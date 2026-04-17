Bhooth Bangla X Review: 'OG' Duo Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Impress, Netizens Say 'Comic Timing Is Top-Notch & Delivers Pure Nostalgic Vibes'

Bhooth Bangla X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, released on Friday, April 17, with paid previews beginning a day earlier on Thursday. The film marks Akshay’s reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years, following their last collaboration on Khatta Meetha (2010).

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

Netizens who watched Bhooth Bangla have been praising the film on social media, lauding the return of the iconic Akshay-Priyadarshan duo, with many appreciating the comic timing and saying it delivers major nostalgic vibes.

Bhooth Bangla X Review

An X user wrote, "Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshan combo works again & entertains us. Bhooth Bangla is nostalgia done right. First half was a nonstop chaotic laugh riot literally with old school Bollywood comedy. Plus return of vintage goofy Akki. Also salute to Rajpal Yadav, Asrani ji, Paresh Rawal. Camaraderie between all of them was making the theatre laugh so hard. Second half goes serious becoming plot heavy with decent horror, would have loved for more humour here though. But overall it was fun, mazaa toh aaya."

"#BhoothBangla - FIRST REVIEW of Bhooth Bangla ⭐⭐⭐⭐ /5 Akshay Kumar is absolutely amazing in this film his comic timing is top-notch and gives pure nostalgic vibes. Every punchline hits, every dialogue lands perfectly. The VFX are super impressive, blend with movie well," another said.

While a third user wrote, "Bhooth Bangla is a chaotic masterpiece that reminds us exactly why the Akshay-Priyadarshan combo is legendary. The comic timing and the spooky elements are handled with just the right touch of thrill. A total laugh riot."

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Another wrote, "Bhooth Bangla is an absolute rollercoaster of madness. Akshay × Priyadarshan magic returns. Vintage Akshay dazzles effortlessly. @rajpalofficial is utterly side-splitting. Wamiqa looks absolutely mesmerizing. A heartfelt mention to Asrani ji & Jisshu Sengupta."

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Bhooth Bangla Paid Previews Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.5 crore net in India through paid previews on April 16. The film, marking his reunion with Priyadarshan after 14 years, has received a positive response.