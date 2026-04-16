Bhooth Bangla Budget & Cast Fees: Akshay Kumar Charges ₹50 Crore; Here's How Much Tabu, Rajpal Yadav & Others Earned

The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is all set to arrive in theatres on April 17, marking the long-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. The film has generated considerable buzz among audiences, especially as the duo has delivered several popular comedies together in the past.

Apart from Akshay, the film also features a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajpal Yadav. The project is particularly important for Akshay, who has been looking for a major box-office success, while Priyadarshan aims to revive the signature comic style that made many of his earlier films cult favourites.

Bhooth Bangla cast fees

Ahead of the release, reports about the cast’s remuneration have sparked discussion online. According to a report by Koimoi, Akshay reportedly agreed to a 28.5 per cent pay cut for Bhooth Bangla compared to his previous film Jolly LLB 3. While he is said to have earned Rs 70 crore for Jolly LLB 3, his fee for the upcoming horror-comedy has reportedly been reduced to Rs 50 crore.

Despite the reduction, Akshay still remains the highest-paid actor in the film by a wide margin. Known for often taking a share in the profits of his projects, the actor is believed to have lowered his upfront salary to help keep the film’s budget under control. With the film reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore, Akshay’s fee alone accounts for nearly 42 per cent of the total cost.

Other cast members have also reportedly adjusted their remuneration. Tabu is said to have taken a 16 per cent pay cut, charging Rs 2.5 crore for the film compared to the Rs 3 crore she reportedly earned for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa is believed to have earned Rs 3 crore, which reportedly places her above veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who is said to have charged Rs 2 crore. Actor Jisshu Sengupta reportedly received Rs 1 crore, while Rajpal Yadav’s remuneration is estimated to be between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, according to the report.

About the film

The story of Bhooth Bangla revolves around a man, played by Akshay, who unexpectedly inherits a palace in the rural town of Mangalpur. As preparations begin for his sister’s wedding at the property, strange supernatural incidents start taking place, leaving locals disturbed.

As the mysterious events escalate, he is forced to investigate the palace’s past, uncovering hidden secrets and local folklore tied to the property.

Over the years, Akshay and Priyadarshan have collaborated on several memorable films, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha, many of which remain fan favourites even today.