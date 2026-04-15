'Aap Hamesha Yaad Aayenge': Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Note For Asrani, Says Bhooth Bangla Is Tribute To Him

Akshay Calls Bhooth Bangla 'Tribute' To Late Actor Asrani | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar, currently gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, which marks a special moment as it reunites him with Priyadarshan after 14 years, also features his collaboration with veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025 at the age of 84. Akshay penned an emotional note on social media, sharing a photo with Asrani from the sets of the film.

Akshay Kumar Remembers Asrani

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 15, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai...Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha… it was like a masterclass every single time."

Check it out:

'Bhooth Bangla Ek Film Nahi, Ek Yaad Hai...'

Further, Kumar added, "Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge."

About Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon. Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 17, 2026. The movie will have its paid previews from April 16, 9 pm, onwards.