Bhooth Bangla FIRST Review: Akshay Kumar & Tabu Starrer Is A 'Well-Crafted Entertainer'

Bhooth Bangla FIRST Review | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is slated to release on April 17, 2026, and the paid previews will start from April 16, 2026. While we can expect the reviews of Bhooth Bangla to be out on Thursday night, the film's first review has already made it to social media.

South Indian trade analyst Ramesh Bala has watched the film, and he took to X to share his review. He gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative. What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humour in a way that keeps you invested (sic)."

#BhoothBangla : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding… pic.twitter.com/LcqcfRGM62 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2026

He further praised Akshay and called it one of his career's best performances. Bala also wrote that Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav have supported Akki brilliantly.

At the end of the review, he wrote, "Overall: A well-crafted entertainer that blends chills, laughs, and mystery into a satisfying cinematic ride (sic)."

While Bala has praised Akshay, Paresh and Rajpal, he has not mentioned anything about the female leads in his tweet.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking

The advance booking of Bhooth Bangla was started on Tuesday, and it has been getting a good response. It is expected that the film will take a good start at the box office.

The expectations from Bhooth Bangla are quite high, as it marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan. So, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be and what response it gets at the box office.