Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar Starrer Heading For Double-Digit Opening

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Welcome To The Jungle has hit the big screens. The film had paid previews on Thursday, and it earned Rs. 3.75 crore. Now, on its first day, Ahmed Khan's directorial is heading for a decent opening.

As per early estimates, the movie, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 15-16 crore at the box office. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Welcome To The Jungle has received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even the word of mouth is good. So, it is expected that the movie will show a jump at the box office during the weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

While the makers have not yet revealed the budget of the film, according to reports, it is made on a budget of Rs. 250-300 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 15-16 crore is surely not a great number.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that the pre-release buzz was strictly average, and even the trailer and songs had not left a strong impact on the audience. But now, because of the good reviews, we can expect the numbers to get better on Saturday and Sunday.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"