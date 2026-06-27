Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Takes Decent Opening; Collects ₹15 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others, was released on Friday. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience, but it took a strictly decent opening at the box office on its first day.

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 15 crore on Friday. On Thursday, during the paid previews, the movie had earned Rs. 3.75 crore, so the total comes to Rs. 18.75 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

According to reports, Welcome To The Jungle was made on a budget of Rs. 250-300 crore, so an opening of Rs. 15 crore is surely not up to the mark. The movie should have got an opening of more than Rs. 20 crore, but unfortunately that has not happened.

However, because of the positive reviews and word of mouth, the movie is expected to show a jump at the box office during the weekend. But clearly, it needs a huge jump to collect a good amount by the end of its first weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle Vs Bhooth Bangla

Akshay's last release, Bhooth Bangla, had also collected Rs. 3.75 crore during paid previews, and it had taken an opening of Rs. 12.25 crore. So, Welcome To The Jungle has taken a better opening.

However, we cannot ignore that Bhooth Bangla was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore, and Welcome To The Jungle's budget is comparatively very high.

Welcome To The Jungle review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Welcome To The Jungle and wrote, "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"