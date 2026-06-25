Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sells More Than 53K Tickets

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking | YouTube

After the success of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar fans have been eagerly waiting for Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. However, the movie is not directly connected to the first two parts of the franchise. The trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, and the advance booking for the movie started a couple of days ago.

According to Sacnilk, till now, Bhooth Bangla has sold more than 53,000 tickets for its first day. During the pre-sales, the movie has collected Rs. 1.28 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 3.64 crore gross.

Well, the pre-sales are surely not up to the mark, as the expectations from Welcome To The Jungle were quite high. For now, it looks like the first-day collection of the movie totally depends on on-the-spot bookings. However, it will be interesting to see whether the advance booking improves by Thursday evening or not.

Welcome To The Jungle Paid Previews

Meanwhile, from 7:30 pm onwards on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Welcome To The Jungle will have its paid previews. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie gets during the paid previews.

Bhooth Bangla, which was released in April this year, had collected Rs. 3.75 crore at the box office in paid previews. So, it will be interesting to see whether Welcome To The Jungle will be able to surpass that collection or not.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

Welcome To The Jungle has a huge cast. Apart from Akshay, the movie stars 34 prominent actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, and others.