Salman Khan Has A Cameo In Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle? Krushna Abhishek Reveals - Watch

Salman Khan's Cameo In Welcome To The Jungle? | Instagram / YouTube

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and many more actors. Krushna Abhishek is also a part of the film, and recently, on the sets of Laughter Chefs, while interacting with the paparazzi, he spoke about the movie and also revealed whether Salman Khan has a cameo in Welcome To The Jungle.

Krushna said, "Welcome To The Jungle aarahi hai 26 tarikh ko (Welcome To The Jungle is coming on 26th)." When paps said that it will be a hit, the actor said, "Bas yaar dua karo achchi. Main hai Ahmed sir ke liye, unhone bahot mehnat ki hai picture mein (Just pray for the best. Ahmed sir has put a lot of effort into the film)."

Krushna Abhishek - Welcome To The Jungle Aa Rahi Hai 26 Ko.



Media - Haan Bhai Pata Hai.



Krushna - Bas Dua Karo Yar Hit Ho Jaaye Bass.



Media - #SalmanKhan Ka Cameo Hai Movie Main.



Krushna - Salman Bhai Ka Cameo Nahi Hai.



Media - Salman Bhai Ka Cameo Hota To Movie Hit Hoti 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CLf9QCueZ7 — Filmy_Duniya (@AyyanPanda) June 17, 2026

Salman Khan Cameo Speculation

Further, when the paparazzi asked him if Salman has a cameo in the movie, Krushna was surprised by the question and said, "Salman bhai ka cameo? Nai, bhai nahi hai (Salman bhai's cameo? No, bhai is not there)."

Salman is known for doing cameos and special appearances for his friends. So, maybe that's why the paparazzi thought that he has a cameo in Welcome To The Jungle.

Welcome To The Jungle Release date

Welcome To The Jungle faced multiple delays, but the film is now all set to release on June 26, 2026. Akshay Kumar fans are excited to watch him in the Welcome franchise.

The actor's last release, Bhooth Bangla, performed very well at the box office, and it became a hit. While Akki's last few releases had failed to make a mark, with Bhooth Bangla, he made a strong comeback.

Now, all eyes are on Welcome To The Jungle. The film features around 34 prominent actors. So, it will be interesting to see what response the movie gets at the box office.