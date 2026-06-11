Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: From 'Unfunny' To 'Pure Madness', Netizens React To Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar's Film

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle was unveiled by the makers on Thursday at a grand event in Mumbai. While the film has generated buzz ahead of its release, the trailer has received a mixed response from both fans and critics. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly known as Twitter), have been flooded with reactions, and we've rounded up some of the most talked-about responses.

As the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise, expectations from the film are naturally sky-high. The trailer runs for 4 minutes and 10 seconds and offers a glimpse into the film's action-packed and comedic storyline.

The trailer follows a struggling actor, played by Akshay, who gets a chance to revive his career after being cast opposite a successful female star, portrayed by Jacqueline Fernandez. As the film's cast and crew head to a village near the border for a shoot, things take an unexpected turn when the villagers mistake them for actual army personnel and look to them for protection against a dangerous gang led by Jackie Shroff.

Packed with self-deprecating humour, the trailer repeatedly pokes fun at Akshay's character and his string of career setbacks. As the story progresses, the film crew finds itself caught in a real-life conflict, eventually joining forces with the villagers to take on the gang. The trailer concludes with larger-than-life action sequences, explosive confrontations, and gunfire.

Here's how netizens reacted to the trailer

The trailer has sparked a divided reaction online. While some viewers felt that it looked underwhelming despite its star-studded cast and complained about the lack of humour, others praised its scale, mass appeal, and entertainment quotient.

Many fans have expressed excitement about seeing the ensemble cast together on the big screen and are eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Reacting to the trailer, an X user wrote, "At this point the bloopers might be funnier than the actual movie."

Another wrote, "This is pure madness🔥 Akki & company are here for a blast."

"So many actors, so much noise, yet the trailer manages to be surprisingly unfunny. Apart from Krushna's dialogue, almost nothing worked for me," wrote another user.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela and several others.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2026. As of now, the film is set for a solo release, with no other major Bollywood film currently slated to arrive in cinemas on the same date.