 Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Battling Liver Cancer Following 15-Day Hospitalisation
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Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Battling Liver Cancer Following 15-Day Hospitalisation

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his role in Welcome, has passed away. The actor was reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Battling Liver Cancer Following 15-Day Hospitalisation
Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Battling Liver Cancer Following 15-Day Hospitalisation |

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his role in Welcome, has passed away. He was reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Khan was also remembered for his iconic dialogue, “Meri ek tang nakli hai.”

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