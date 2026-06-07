'Majnu Bhai Was Ahead His Of Time': Viral Goat-On-Donkey Video Reminds Internet Of Anil Kapoor's Painting From Movie 'Welcome'

A hilarious farm video has sent social media users into a frenzy after many noticed its striking resemblance to one of Bollywood’s most iconic comedy moments. The clip shows a goat comfortably perched on the back of a donkey while reaching up to snack on leaves from a tree.

What made the scene even funnier was the presence of several other goats standing nearby, seemingly observing the unusual arrangement as it unfolded. The bizarre yet amusing sight immediately reminded movie lovers of Majnu Bhai’s famous painting from the 2007 comedy Welcome.

Welcome’s cult-favourite scene gets a real-world version

Over the years, Welcome has earned cult status among comedy fans, with several scenes continuing to dominate meme culture long after the film’s release. One of the most memorable moments involves Anil Kapoor’s character, Majnu Bhai, proudly showcasing his unconventional artwork.

The painting, which famously depicted a donkey standing on a horse’s back, became a symbol of Majnu Bhai’s unique artistic vision and remains one of the most quoted scenes from the film. Nearly two decades later, internet users believe nature may have recreated that masterpiece in its own way.

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Social media declares Majnu Bhai a visionary

As the video spread online, comment sections quickly filled with references to the beloved character and his unforgettable artwork.

One user joked, “Majnu bhai direct banatei hei aankho dekh boletoh live painting."

Another wrote, “Majnu bhai is the OG artiste!!"

“English mein bole toh, live painting," a different individual commented.

One fan declared, “Majnu bhai was, is and forever remain a Legendary Painter !!"

Another user humorously added, “This also happened before gta 6."

Perhaps one of the most popular reactions read, “Normal artists replicate life. Nature replicates Majnu bhai."

Fans recall one of the film’s most iconic dialogues

Several viewers also revisited a memorable scene from Welcome involving the painting. Referencing the film's auction sequence, one fan quoted, “Kya dekha aapne iss drishya mein? Pyaar. Jab ek jaanwar dusre jaanwar ka bojh utha sakta hai, to hum insaanon ki zindagi se pyaar kahan kho ke reh gaya," calling it one of the most iconic moments in Bollywood comedy.

The quote remains popular among fans and continues to surface whenever discussions about Majnu Bhai’s artwork emerge online.

Original video gains massive attention

The viral clip was initially shared by a farm-themed Instagram account that regularly posts videos featuring animals such as goats, ducks, chickens, dogs and donkeys. However, it was the unexpected goat-and-donkey combination that captured the imagination of viewers and transformed a simple farm moment into a nationwide meme.