'Weirdo, How Random': Kangana Ranaut Slams Journalist's Claim That She Injured Vir Das' Lip During Intense Kiss Scene

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to journalist Simi Chandoke's claim about her kissing scene with actor-comedian Vir Das in their 2014 film Revolver Rani. Chandoke alleged that Ranaut did not stop kissing Das even after the scene had ended, leaving him with an injured lip. Recalling the incident during an interview, the journalist said, "Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."

Vir, Kangana shut down claim

Recently, Das dismissed the journalist's account as "pure fiction" and rejected the claim. Taking to X on June 28, he wrote, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her."

Das further revealed that Ranaut had called him a "terrorist" a few years later over his comedy. However, he clarified that during the filming of Revolver Rani, there were "no problems at all" on set.

Reacting to Das' post, Ranaut wrote, "Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random."

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade.

How random 😂 https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2026

What journalist Simi Chandoke said

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Chandoke said, "When she was shooting, Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."

Vir Das Hmesha Bolne ke liye jaane jaate hai.. So Is journalist ke statement par kyu chup hai??



Kya wo sach kah rhi hai?? 🤔@thevirdaspic.twitter.com/JFzaGIDkXp — Shikhar Negi (@ImshikharNegi) June 27, 2026

Meanwhile, on the work front, Das was seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut. The film was released in theatres on Jan 26, 2026.

He also starred as the titular secret agent alongside Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade in pivotal roles, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Ranaut, on the other hand, was recently seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit theatres on June 12. The film is based on the true story of hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights their courage, resilience and selflessness during the tragic incident.