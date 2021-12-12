Weekend Binge List: These are the BEST web series and films to watch online

Title: The Summit of the Gods

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

This will appeal to all adventure seekers. A Kodak camera lures a curious photojournalist into a Mt. Everest adventure in this adaptation of a series based on a 1998 novel. For the protagonist, it is an accidental adventure through which he discovers himself and much more as he faces many treacherous challenges. Does he triumph? Watch the show to know more.

Title: Elves

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Christmas is ‘round the corner so obviously there will be a lot of ‘feel good shows’ on the OTT based on the holiday theme. Well, this is about elves but not the good sort. While on holiday on a remote island, two siblings discover elves — but not the Christmas kind. These are bloodthirsty elves who keep the locals in fear, and so it is up to the two protagonists to battle the naughty elves and bring the ‘Christmassy’ vibe back into the island.

Title: Light the Night

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Poignant, emotional and introspective, this show is about Taipei's red light district of the ‘80s. Mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club have to face a lot of challenges from navigating love, scrutiny, bias to many more struggles. Can they find redemption? Or are they doomed to live in the hell they are at?

Title: Super Crooks

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

From superheroes to supervillains, this action-packed animated series will indeed make it to your kids’ fave playlist shows. Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong? Lots! Watch this to see the rollercoaster ride Johnny Bolt and his merry men go through.

Title: Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

Platform: Netflix

Language: Spanish

After all those blood-curdling crime stories, a love story at last! Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex-boyfriend, with the help of her new friend Felipe, a prince reappears in her life. And there starts a whirlwind romance that can make or mar Cayetana’s life. What happens next in this racy film is a rollercoaster that twirls and changes every minute. This entertaining fare is indeed worth a watch.

Title: Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam

Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

This will definitely pique your curiosity. This film is female-centric and spotlights the entire theory of ‘femme fatales’. Who are they really? Would you kill or be killed for them? Bloodied passion, cut-throat revenge and unquenchable power-hungry characters make this film interesting.

Title: Chithirai Sevvaanam

Platform: Zee5

Language: Tamil

Sai Pallavi’s younger sister Pooja Kannan debuts in this film that spotlights the sordid Pollachi sex scandal that rocked Tamil Nadu a few years ago. It starts with showing the warm emotional bond shared between a daughter and her father, and then the horrific scandal happens. That’s when the film highlights how the horrible incident mars an innocent girl’s life. But she hasn’t keeled over. She and her father fight the stigma and take up cudgels for justice. Indeed, this film is very interesting.

Title: Inside Edge Season 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

This series has always been popular. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada and others, it’s the brainchild of Karan Anshuman. Well, Season 3 starts with a bang. This time, there are more chills’ n’ thrills. The storyline picks up from the earlier season when Mumbai Mavericks were banned from playing in the prestigious Power Play League after it was brought to light that the owners were involved in match-fixing and illegal betting. Season 3 is well told and has a solid plot that hooks the viewers.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:00 AM IST