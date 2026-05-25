'Wedding Sangeet Filmed During Mild Earthquake': Bharatanatyam Dancer Criticises Ananya Panday's Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

Anita R Ratnam Reviews Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam Dance | Instagram

Karan Johar's production venture Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, was released last Friday. The film received positive reviews from the critics and did average business at the box office during the weekend. Now, a video of Ananya from the film has gone viral on social media, in which she is seen doing a fusion of Bharatnatyam and robotic dance, and the actress is getting trolled for it a lot.

A veteran Bharatnatyam dancer named Anita R Ratnam took to X to criticise Ananya's dance performance. Reacting to the viral video, she tweeted, "Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building. Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake (sic)."

Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form.



Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.



Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control,… https://t.co/Q8CUIdbdA9 — Anita R Ratnam (@aratnam) May 25, 2026

She further wrote, "The tragedy is not that it is BAD. Bad can sometimes be charming. The tragedy is the complete confidence with which it bulldozes through centuries of sophistication, training, dedication and devotion while appearing utterly unaware that ADAVUS are not optional suggestions. This is choreography by algorithmic panic - and Lord Nataraja is suffering this abomination."

Ananya has not yet reacted to the trolling that she is facing on social media.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil took an opening of around Rs. 3 crore, and even though it did show a jump at the box office during the weekend, the film collected only Rs. 11.10 crore in three days. Now, let's wait and watch how much the movie will collect during the weekdays.

Chand Mera Dil Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Watch this film purely for the onscreen passion with which Lakshya and Ananya Panday approached the seamless love story and for their near realistic performances."