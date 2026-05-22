Chand Mera Dil X Review: 'Beautifully Crafted', 'Soulful Love Story'; Lakshya & Ananya Panday Starrer Impresses Netizens

Chand Mera Dil X Review | Instagram

Karan Johar's production venture Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has hit the big screens. The movie is directed by Vivek Soni, and many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#ChandMeraDil is a beautifully crafted romantic drama with intense emotions,heartfelt stortelling & soulful vibes! @ananyapandayy Your flawless act,screen presence & emotional depth elevate it greatly. Chandni’s portrayal is immaculate & impactful,your best performance till date! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#ChandMeraDil ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ A soulful love story that balances emotions, relatable themes, and feel-good moments beautifully. #Lakshya delivers an outstanding performance yet again, while @ananyapandayy shines with charm and sincerity. Sensitive, relatable & emotionally satisfying (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Chand Mera Dil is a must-watch romantic drama from Bollywood that skillfully delivers romance, drama, tension, and soulful music. The narrative’s transition from tender love to intense drama is handled effectively and keeps you invested throughout. The songs are well-placed and feel refreshing (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Chand Mera Dil has been released without a lot of promotions. But still, the movie managed to create a decent pre-release buzz because of its songs and the trailer.

Chand Mera Dil Ticket Prices

The tickets for Chand Mera Dil for its first day are sold at affordable prices. The shows before 5 pm have tickets being sold for Rs. 149, and shows after 5 pm have a ticket price of Rs. 199.

Chand Mera Dil Review

Chand Mera Dil has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars, and wrote, "Watch this film purely for the onscreen passion with which Lakshya and Ananya Panday approached the seamless love story and for their near realistic performances."

With positive reviews from critics and the audience, we can expect Chand Mera Dil to perform well at the box office.