 Lakshya & Ananya Panday Starrer Chand Mera Dil To Have Affordable Ticket Prices On Day Of Its Release: Report
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Lakshya & Ananya Panday Starrer Chand Mera Dil To Have Affordable Ticket Prices On Day Of Its Release: Report

Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, is all set to release on May 22, 2026, and according to a report, the film will have affordable ticket prices on the day of its release. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Lakshya & Ananya Panday Starrer Chand Mera Dil To Have Affordable Ticket Prices On Day Of Its Release: Report
Chand Mera Dil Ticket Prices | YouTube

Lakshya and Ananya Panday will be seen together on the big screens in Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil, which is produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a decent pre-release buzz, and now, reportedly, Chand Mera Dil will have affordable ticket pricing on the day of its release, May 22, 2026.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, ticket prices for the movie will be Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 on the first day. A source told the portal, “Chand Mera Dil is produced by Dharma Productions, and they are also distributing the film. They have informed cinemas that the tickets need to be sold at a very affordable price. Accordingly, tickets for all shows before 5:00 pm on Friday, May 22, will be available for just Rs. 149. After 5:00 pm, the tickets will be sold for Rs. 199.”

However, the source further revealed that this offer will only be valid for May 22, and on Saturday and Sunday, theatres have been informed to have regular weekend rates. “Also, tickets priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 will be available only for regular seats. The offer won’t apply to recliners, luxury screens, or premium classes,” added the source.

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

This strategy might surely work for the film and help it take a good opening at the box office. We usually see that movies show a jump at the box office on Tuesdays because of the affordable ticket prices.

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So, having a rate of Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 on Friday itself will surely give a boost to Chand Mera Dil's numbers on day one itself. However, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

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