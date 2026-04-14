Chand Mera Dil Title Track: 'Achcha Lag Raha Hai Gaana', 'Sasta Saiyaara'; Netizens Give Mixed Reviews To Lakshya & Ananya Panday's Song

Chand Mera Dil Title Track | YouTube

Lakshya and Ananya Panday will be seen together on the big screen in Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. A few days ago, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film, and on Monday, the title track was supposed to be released. However, after Asha Bhosle's demise, the makers decided to release the song on Tuesday, and now, finally, it is out.

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Saiyaara fame singer Faheem Abdullah has sung it. Watch the song below...

Netizens Review Chand Mera Dil Title Track

As soon as the song was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit, and it has received mixed reviews from netizens. A Reddit user commented, "Achcha lag raha hai gaaana..... And honestly teaser se better lag raha hai.... Except that stupid tshirt scene (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Sasta Saiyaara lag ra hai. This movie would have had potential had an actual actress been cast instead of nepo panday (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "Not Ananya giving better expression than him, nevertheless song gonna be hit on reels (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Chand Mera Dil Release Date

Chand Mera Dil is slated to release on May 22, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release, as three other movies are also slated to hit the big screens on the same day: Milap Zaveri's directorial Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.

Clearly, May 22 is quite crowded. So, let's wait and watch whether all these films will clash at the box office or if there will be changes in the release dates.

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, who has earlier helmed films like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi.