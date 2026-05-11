Chand Mera Dil Trailer Promises An Intense & Emotional Love Story Starring Ananya Panday, Lakshya

The makers of Chand Mera Dil unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the romantic drama on Monday (May 11), offering audiences a glimpse into an emotional love story filled with passion, heartbreak and vulnerability. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles, the film appears to explore a modern-day romance that is raw, imperfect and emotional.

The trailer introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya as Chandni. It begins with an intense moment between the two characters before taking viewers back to their college days, where their love story first blossoms. Their chemistry and youthful romance form the emotional core of the trailer.

However, as the trailer progresses, the story takes a more serious turn. It hints at a major conflict between the couple that leaves Chandni heartbroken, while Aarav is seen trying hard to win her back. Though the makers have not revealed the exact reason behind their fallout, the tension between the characters is visible throughout the trailer.

Several scenes capture the couple navigating both tender and turbulent phases of their relationship. From romantic moments to emotional breakdowns, the trailer suggests that the film will focus on the complexities of love and the emotional highs and lows that come with it.

Both Ananya and Lakshya deliver sincere and emotionally intense performances in the trailer. Their expressions and screen presence bring out the pain, romance and vulnerability of their characters.

The trailer also hints at a strong musical album. A few songs from the film have already been released and received a positive response from listeners. Going by the visuals and background score in the trailer, the music is expected to play an important role in the storytelling.

Overall, the trailer of Chand Mera Dil looks promising and sets the stage for an emotional romantic drama.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke Desouza. It is directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.