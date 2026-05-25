Chand Mera Dil Box Office Report Day 3: Ananya Panday & Lakshya's Film Sees 16% Jump On Sunday, Earns ₹13.23 Crore

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil is slowly showing signs of growth at the box office after opening on a modest note. The romantic entertainer, which hit the big screens on May 22, witnessed a healthy jump in collections on its first Sunday (May 24), giving the makers hope for a steadier run in the coming days.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 4.35 crore on Day 3 across 4,722 shows in India. The Sunday earnings marked a 16 per cent growth compared to Day 2, when the film earned Rs 3.75 crore net. With this, the total India net collection of the film now stands at Rs 11.10 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 13.23 crore.

The film also added Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 3, taking its international gross total to Rs 1.50 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the movie has now climbed to Rs 14.73 crore within three days of release.

Here is the day-wise India net collection breakdown:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 3 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 4.35 crore

The film generated decent buzz among younger audiences before release due to its fresh pairing and urban love story theme. However, it witnessed a slow start in mass circuits across India. Multiplex audiences, especially in metro cities, appear to have contributed more to the film’s weekend growth.

Trade analysts believe the Sunday jump is a positive sign for the romantic drama, but the film’s weekday performance will now be crucial in deciding its long-term box office prospects. Strong word-of-mouth and stable collections during the week could help the film recover from its slow opening.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vivek Soni, the movie arrived in theatres with limited promotions. However, its trailer and songs managed to grab attention online.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the budget, reports suggest that the film has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 40 crore. A review by The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars, praising the performances and chemistry of Lakshya and Ananya.