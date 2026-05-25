Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal's Thriller Crosses ₹141 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is continuing its impressive box office run despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and sections of the audience. Released on May 21 during lead actor Mohanlal’s birthday celebrations, the thriller has managed to attract strong footfalls in theatres across India and overseas markets.

According to the latest box office figures by Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated India net of Rs 13.95 crore on Day 4 (Sunday, May 24) across 5,270 shows. The movie also recorded slight growth on Sunday, with collections rising by 1.8 per cent compared to Day 3, when it earned Rs 13.70 crore net.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 54.55 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 63.34 crore. The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film’s success. On Day 4 alone, the movie collected Rs 13 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 78 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross collection has now touched an impressive Rs 141.34 crore within just four days of release, making it one of the strongest Malayalam box office performers of the year so far.

The Malayalam version remained the major contributor to the film’s earnings on Sunday, collecting Rs 11.75 crore. The Telugu dubbed version earned Rs 1.20 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 65 lakh. The Kannada version added Rs 35 lakh to the overall total.

Here is the day-wise India net collection breakdown of the film:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 15.85 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 11.05 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 13.70 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 13.95 crore

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the figure.

The film marks the third installment in the hugely successful Drishyam franchise and continues the story of Georgekutty, one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic characters. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath reprising their popular roles from the earlier films.