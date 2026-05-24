Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Film Sees 21% Growth

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, showed positive growth at the box office on its second day (Saturday, May 23) despite opening to modest numbers in theatres. The film, backed by Dharma Productions, witnessed an increase in collections on Saturday, giving makers hope for a stronger weekend performance.

According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned a net collection of Rs 3.65 crore in India on Day 2 across 4,884 shows. The film had collected Rs 3 crore on its opening day, which means the romantic drama recorded a 21.7 per cent growth on Saturday. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.65 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 7.89 crore.

The film also saw some movement in overseas markets. On Day 2, Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 50 lakh internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 80 lakh. The worldwide gross collection of the film now stands at Rs 8.69 crore after two days in theatres.

Released on May 22, the film generated decent buzz among younger audiences due to its fresh on-screen pairing and urban love story theme. However, the film opened on a slower note at the domestic box office, especially in mass circuits. Multiplex audiences, however, appeared to contribute more to the film’s growth on Day 2.

Trade analysts believe the Saturday jump is a positive sign for the film, but its Sunday collection will play a crucial role in determining whether the romantic entertainer can build long-term momentum at the box office. A strong weekend total could help the film recover from its slow start and improve word-of-mouth among audiences.

While the makers have not officially revealed the budget of the film, reports suggest that Chand Mera Dil has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 40 crore. The film will need to maintain steady collections over the coming week to emerge as a successful theatrical venture.