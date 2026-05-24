Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanlal's Film Sees Slight Drop, Still Crosses ₹117 Crore Globally

The much-awaited Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within just three days of its theatrical release. However, despite the impressive global milestone, the film witnessed a noticeable dip in collections in India after its strong opening day.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 hit theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday celebrations. The film is the third installment in the hugely successful Drishyam franchise and continues the story of Georgekutty, one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic characters.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned a net collection of Rs 13.70 crore in India on Day 3 across 5,185 shows. While the collection showed a 24 per cent jump from Day 2’s Rs 11.05 crore, the film still remains below its opening-day figure of Rs 15.85 crore, indicating a slight slowdown after the initial festive buzz.

So far, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 40.60 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 47.17 crore.

Overseas markets have also contributed heavily to the film’s success. On Day 3 alone, the movie reportedly collected Rs 25 crore overseas, taking its total international gross to an impressive Rs 70 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 now stands at Rs 117.17 crore.

The Malayalam version continued to dominate the overall business on Day 3 with Rs 11.65 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.20 crore. The Tamil version contributed around Rs 60 lakh, and the Kannada version added Rs 25 lakh to the tally.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and sections of the audience, the thriller has managed to pull audiences to theatres in large numbers. Reports suggest that the film has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 100 crore, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the figure.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath reprising their popular roles from the previous films.