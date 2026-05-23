Drishyam 3 Hits ₹100 Crore Worldwide In Just Days; Mohanlal Pens Note For Fan: 'Thank You For Carrying This Journey' |

Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21, 2026. The film achieved a major milestone today after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Amid the success, Mohanlal took to social media to thank fans and audiences for their immense support and continued belief in the franchise.

Mohanlal tweeted, "Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years." He further added, "Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you."

13 years of absolute cinematic brilliance! #Drishyam3 is a true masterpiece. Hearty congratulations to you and the entire cast & crew, Lal Sir! 👏👏" — Chaitanya.ch (@syncstudio4) May 23, 2026

Georgekutty doesn’t just bury secrets, he buries box office records. What a visual! 💥 @cjp_ayan — Ayan Khan (@cjp_ayan) May 23, 2026

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section, calling Drishyam 3 an “absolute cinematic brilliance.” One user wrote, "13 years of absolute cinematic brilliance! #Drishyam3 is a true masterpiece. Hearty congratulations to you and the entire cast & crew, Lal Sir!" Another commented, "Georgekutty doesn’t just bury secrets, he buries box office records. What a visual!"

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 opened on a strong note at the box office by earning an estimated Rs. 15.85 crore net in India on Day 1 across all languages. The film reportedly grossed Rs. 18.37 crore in India, while its overseas collection touched Rs. 25 crore, taking the total worldwide opening collection to around Rs. 43.37 crore.

Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty, alongside returning cast members Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique and Murali Gopy in pivotal roles. The much-awaited Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 3, is directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the first two installments of the franchise. Backed by producer Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film features music by Anil Johnson, cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, and editing by V. S. Vinayak. Reports also suggest that the third installment of the movie will introduce a few new characters while continuing Georgekutty’s intense journey.