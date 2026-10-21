Wedding Bells For Teja Sajja? HanuMan Actor To Marry Software Engineer In Arranged Marriage Setup In December: Report

Teja Sajja To Get Married In December? | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who is currently hosting the reality show The Traitors Telugu, is reportedly preparing to enter a new chapter in his personal life, with reports suggesting that he may tie the knot in December 2026. However, the actor has not officially confirmed the wedding reports, and no statement has been issued by him regarding the same.

Teja Sajja To Get Married In December?

According to Deccan Chronicle, Teja’s engagement is expected to take place in November, followed by the wedding in December. The ceremony is reportedly being planned in Udaipur and is likely to be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. Rather than opting for a grand celebration, the actor is said to prefer a private ceremony with his loved ones.

Who Is Teja Sajja's Bride-To-Be?

Reports further suggest that the wedding is being arranged by the families and that Teja’s rumoured bride-to-be is a software engineer with no connection to the film industry. However, the identity of the woman and other details surrounding the reported wedding remain unconfirmed.

Official Confirmation Awaited

Until Teja Sajja makes an official announcement, the wedding date, engagement plans and details about his rumoured partner remain speculative.

As of now, the actor has not officially confirmed the wedding reports, and no statement has been issued by him regarding the same.

Teja Sajja Work Front

On the professional front, Teja Sajja is gearing up for Jai Hanuman, the official sequel to his 2024 blockbuster Hanu-Man. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the upcoming mythological Telugu film will feature Rishab Shetty in the lead role as Lord Hanuman.

Teja’s Hanu-Man created a massive buzz upon its release in 2024. Made on a relatively modest budget, the film emerged as a major commercial success. The film also received recognition at the 71st National Film Awards, winning awards for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics), Best VFX Supervisor and Best Stunt Choreography.