Netizens Praise Teja Sajja's Superhero Film HanuMan: 'Well Presented & Executed, Adipurush Can Take Notes'

Actor Teja Sajja's Telugu superhero film HanuMan released in theatres on Friday (January 12) and is receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as film critics. Set in the imaginary village of Anjanadri, the film serves as the inaugural chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

Soon after the film hit the big screens, netizens flooded social media platforms with videos of the film from the theatre. While some users praised the film's background music, others compared it with Om Raut's Adipurush, which was slammed for its dialogues and poor VFX. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and others, Adipurush had failed to impress the audience.

Enthusiastic fans of the pan-India film are expressing their admiration over how the film managed to captivate them. Remarkably, HanuMan has not only successfully found its audience but also continues to thrive in theaters, even in the face of competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and Dhanush's Captain Miller.

On Friday, #HanuManRAMpage was also trending on social media platform X. One of the users wrote, "#Hanuman is fully engaging with a mind blowing content. Too many goosebumps moments 🔥A must must watch for everyone. We really need such films. Jai Shree Ram 🙏 Jai Hanuman Ji 🙏#HanuManRAMpage."

Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media in which people are heard chanting Jai Shree Ram inside cinema halls.

Here's how netizens reacted to the film:

#HanuManRAMpage

What a movie .🔥

If you don't want to see then just close your eyes and listen BGM of the movie its complete goosebumps.

Perfectly used shlokas🙏🏻

Must watch this once.

Jai shree ram ❣️🚩 pic.twitter.com/nnBeGLroOy#Goosebumps #Hanuman #HanuManEverywhere #HanuMania — Partik Sharma (@PartikS14379200) January 12, 2024

#Hanuman is fully engaging with a mind blowing content. Too many goosebumps moments 🔥

A must must watch for everyone.

We really need such films.

Jai Shree Ram 🙏

Jai Hanuman Ji 🙏#HanuManRAMpage — Believer (@Believer2202) January 12, 2024

Epic- Tale



What a product he delivered kudos to @PrasanthVarma

Believe in what you do,no matter who's coming.#HanuManRAMpage pic.twitter.com/Vl4X0iKujN — Anudeep Salapaka (@anudeepsalapaka) January 11, 2024

North alone 200cr Gross is Fixx #HanumanReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟

What a beautiful and Captivating Movie, Dialogue is Good , Action and BGM is Goosebump, #TejaSajja Performance is Back Bone of This movie, Climax And Interval is literally Amazing and Fantabulous.



A Must Watch 🔥🔥… pic.twitter.com/tdtC6obJwk — Prabhas_Striker (@Prabhas_Striker) January 11, 2024

The film unfolds a narrative where an underprivileged man encounters adversity and subsequently acquires the divine powers of Lord Hanuman. Empowered, he embarks on a mission to champion the cause of his village and safeguard the well-being of the community.

HanuMan is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. It is presented by RKD Studios, while Prime Show Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film.