'We will awake in the new world, where I will be safe': Aaradhya Bachchan during school’s annual function

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya performed at her school’s annual function. The video of the annual day function is doing rounds on social media.
According to Republic World, the entire Bachchan family attended the function. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Brinda Rai attended Aaradhya's annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani School.
Aaradhya could be seen wearing a yellow, red and green sari. Aaradhya during her performance can be seen standing on stage with another lady behind her.
In the video, Aaradhya can be heard saying, “I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”
As per NDTV report, even Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan attended the function. While talking about paparazzi, Aishwarya had told Pinkvilla, “Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry.”
