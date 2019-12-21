'We will awake in the new world, where I will be safe': Aaradhya Bachchan during school’s annual function

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya performed at her school’s annual function. The video of the annual day function is doing rounds on social media.

According to Republic World, the entire Bachchan family attended the function. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Brinda Rai attended Aaradhya's annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani School.

Aaradhya could be seen wearing a yellow, red and green sari. Aaradhya during her performance can be seen standing on stage with another lady behind her.