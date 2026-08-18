'We Were Suffering': Dheeraj Dhoopar's Alleged Set Tantrums EXPOSED By Rabb Se Hai Dua Co-Star; Claims Show Ended Because Of Him

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Alleged Set Tantrums EXPOSED By Rabb Se Hai Dua Co-Star; Claims Show Ended Because Of Him |

Television actress Amrapalli Gupta recently opened up about the tantrums Dheeraj Dhoopar allegedly used to show while they worked together on Rabb Se Hai Dua. The actress claimed that Dheeraj would arrive on set around 1 pm after getting ready, which she said affected the other actors and left them "suffering" due to his timings. Explaining how his working style impacted the team, Amrapalli said, "Usko sabke bare mein sochna chahiye..."

In an interview with Telly Masala, Amrapalli revealed that Dheeraj had mentioned in his contract that he would work from 11 am to 9 pm. Referring to the same, Amrapalli said, "Jismein wo 11'o clock set par to aa jate the but wo taiyaar ho ke 12.45-1 baje ke pehle nahi aate the." The actress claimed that this delay used to affect the other actors on the set of Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Amrapalli said that when Dheeraj would arrive around 1 pm, everyone would sit together for the reading. And by the time they were ready to begin shooting, it would be lunch time. "Usme thoda sa hamlog ko ho jata tha ki we were sitting since so long and itni der se ham kuch kar rahe hain, no offence to him...but we were suffering for some time ki hame wait karna padta hai, hame adjust karna padta hai."

However, Amrapalli said that she understood Dheeraj had his contract structured according to his availability and comfort, but claimed that the other actors had to "suffer" because of it. She also revealed that Dheeraj's contract stated that he would take a nap for around an hour after the lunch break. According to Amrapalli, the other actors' scenes would be shot during that time, and his sequences would be filmed after he woke up.

"Mujhe lagta hai har ek artist ko, chahe wo bada ho ya chota ho, usko sabke bare mein sochna chahiye," added Amrapalli. Taking a slight dig at Dheeraj and his alleged habit of making others wait on set, the actress added, "Aapko itni respect to karni chahiye other person ki they were waiting since so long."

However, Amrapalli clarified that actors can sometimes arrive late for a shoot due to personal issues, and that she considers such instances understandable. She said that while it is okay for such situations to happen occasionally, making them a standard practice is not ideal. She said, "Aapne ye apna standard banaya hai to show that I am above, wo I think mujhe lagta hai ki thik nahi hai," Amrapalli said, taking a jab at Dheeraj's alleged working style. She further speculated that this could have been one of the reasons why Rabb Se Hai Dua ended abruptly. Actress said while talking about Dheeraj's tantrums on the set, "Main 100% nahi bolungi, lekin 99% yahi ek reason hain jiski wajah se (show) band kiya gaya."