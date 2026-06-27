'We Were Just Sharing A Meal...': Trisha Krishnan Recalls LAST Meeting With K. Bhagyaraj After His Death, Expresses Shock

Trisha's Emotional Post For K. Bhagyaraj Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Trisha Krishnan reacted to the sudden demise of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj, who passed away in Chennai on Saturday (June 27) after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 73, sending shockwaves through the Tamil film industry. She recalled meeting him just days earlier at the wedding of Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, in Goa.

Trisha Krishnan's Emotional Post For K. Bhagyaraj Goes Viral

Taking to her Instagram story, Trisha wrote, "RIP Dear Bhagyaraj, sir. It's hard to believe we were just sharing a meal together yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today. All my love and strength to Poornima Maam, Shanthanu, Amlu, Kiki."

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Her post resonated widely with fans, many of whom echoed similar sentiments of shock and grief over the sudden loss. Social media platforms were flooded with condolences, as members of the film industry and audiences alike remembered Bhagyaraj’s legacy as a filmmaker and storyteller who shaped Tamil cinema in significant ways.

Yesterday Legendary Bhagyaraj attented Kushboo’s Daughter Marriage.. 😟 pic.twitter.com/nhRaqCPQBp — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 27, 2026

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the filmmaker were brought to his residence, where family members, friends and members of the film fraternity gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay pays his final respects to the late legendary Director K. Bhagyaraj. pic.twitter.com/07TgV2EJE6 — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) June 27, 2026

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth pays tributes to legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj.



K Bhagyaraj, known for his subtle humour and witty dialogues well connecting with the audience, died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73.#Bhagyaraj… pic.twitter.com/l3zsXHHtDC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2026

CM Vijay Announces State Honors For K Bhagyaraj

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph on Saturday announced full state honours for the iconic filmmaker as a mark of respect, acknowledging his phenomenal contributions to the film industry.

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Bhagyaraj began his film career as an assistant director to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before emerging as one of Tamil cinema's finest writers and directors.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

