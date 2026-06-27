K Bhagyaraj Death: CM Of Tamil Nadu Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh & Other Celebs Mourn Demise Of Veteran Filmmaker & Actor

Celebs Mourn Demise Of K Bhagyaraj | Instagram

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday at the age of 73 after a heart attack. In a career spanning around five decades, he wrote, directed, and acted in many popular Tamil films. His demise has shocked his fans and celebrities. Many celebs took to social media to mourn Bhagyaraj's death.

The X account of CMO Tamil Nadu tweeted, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. K. Bhagyaraj, who left his mark on the Tamil film industry with his multifaceted talent as a great director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer (sic)."

Tamil star Kamal Haasan tweeted, "K. Bhagyaraj (whom I met 50 years ago) is no more today. Our Tamil cinema has lost two kings within a single month (sic)."

கே. பாக்யராஜ் என்கிற (எனக்கு 50 வருடங்களுக்கு முன் அறிமுகமான) ராஜன் இன்று இல்லை. ஒரே மாதத்திற்குள் இரண்டு ராஜாக்களை இழந்து விட்டது தமிழ் கூறும் நம் சினிமா. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 27, 2026

Venkatesh wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched the hearts of millions. I feel fortunate to have been a part of films like Sundarakanda and Abbaigaru, which were born from his remarkable storytelling. Indian cinema has lost one of its finest filmmakers. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers (sic)."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched the hearts of millions. I feel fortunate to have been a part of films like Sundarakanda and Abbaigaru, which were born from his remarkable storytelling. Indian cinema has lost one of its… pic.twitter.com/7Ul9bZTPH8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 27, 2026

Telugu star Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush’s wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable. A brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenplay writer, and fine actor, his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Poornima ji, Shanthanu, and the entire family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will be deeply missed (sic)."

Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words.



Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush’s wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 27, 2026

Actor Vishal posted, "Shocking to hear the news of the sudden demise of the legendary filmmaker and the man who was called the king of screenplay in India, K. Bhagyaraj sir. Unable to believe or digest this as I write this down. Losing legendary iconic filmmakers in such a short span is a huge blow to all in our fraternity. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to @imKBRshanthnu, Poornima ma’am, and @KikiVijay. It’s a very difficult time for all of U, including us, and I pray to God to give u strength at this juncture. Sometimes life is so unpredictable and unfair. No words beyond this (sic)."

Shocking to hear the news of the sudden demise of the legendary filmmaker and the man who was called the king of screenplay in India, K. Bhagyaraj sir.



Unable to believe or digest this as I write this down. Losing legendary iconic filmmakers in such a short span is a huge blow… pic.twitter.com/zxaZNkJpzH — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 27, 2026

Actress Simran Bagga tweeted, "The news of K Bhagyaraj sir's passing is truly heartbreaking 💔 A visionary filmmaker, brilliant storyteller, and exceptional actor. He brought laughter, warmth, and meaningful social messages through his work. Tamil cinema has lost one of its finest creative minds. My thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti (sic)."

The news of K Bhagyaraj sir's passing is truly heartbreaking 💔 A visionary filmmaker, brilliant storyteller, and exceptional actor. He brought laughter, warmth, and meaningful social messages through his work. Tamil cinema has lost one of its finest creative minds.

My thoughts… pic.twitter.com/pCbdUTUDp9 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) June 27, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal also pray that Bhagyaraj's soul rests in peace.