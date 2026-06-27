K Bhagyaraj's Son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj Looks Devastated, Cries Inconsolably After Father's Death; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Viral Video Captures Shanthanu's Grief After Bhagyaraj's Death | Photo Via X

Veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 73, sending shockwaves through the Tamil film industry. Following his demise, his mortal remains were brought to his residence, where several celebrities arrived to pay their last respects.

Viral Video Captures Shanthanu's Grief After Bhagyaraj's Death

Heartbreaking visuals from the residence and surrounding areas have surfaced on social media, showing emotional scenes as people gathered to mourn his loss. A video posted by Sun News on X (formerly Twitter) shows one of the most widely shared clips, featuring his son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who was seen devastated and inconsolable following the sudden demise of his father.

Shanthanu was seen being escorted with support from those around him as he stepped out of the ambulance, struggling to cope with the overwhelming grief.

Check it out:

As the news continues to spread, tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, remembering K. Bhagyaraj for his remarkable legacy and contribution to Tamil cinema.