'We Stand By Ranveer Singh...': CINTAA's Padmini Kolhapure Backs Dhurandhar Actor Amid Don 3 Controversy With Farhan Akhtar

'We Stand By Ranveer Singh': CINTAA's Padmini Kolhapure | Photo Via X

Actor Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 continues to be a topic of discussion. On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following a complaint by Farhan, claiming that Ranveer's exit from the film caused monetary losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

'We Stand By Ranveer Singh': CINTAA's Padmini Kolhapure

Amid the ongoing controversy, actress and Vice-President of CINTAA, Padmini Kolhapure, has supported Ranveer despite the ban from FWICE.

Speaking to IANS, Padmini said, "CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh."

Check out the video:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian actress and Vice-President of CINTAA, Padmini Kolhapure, alongside Indian music composer Anu Malik, opened up about the recent ban imposed on actor Ranveer Singh amid his exit from Don 3. Padmini further said that CINTAA will stand with Ranveer… pic.twitter.com/RDabHu7jP7 — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2026

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Later on Monday, Ranveer’s official spokesperson addressed the controversy and the non-cooperation directive. In a statement, the spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has officially addressed the controversy.

The Don franchise remains one of Bollywood's most popular action-thriller series. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined the previous two installments, Don 3 was announced with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role.