'We Sincerely Appreciate The Love, Care, And Concern': Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Family Shares Statement After Rumours Of Heart Attack Go Viral

Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Instagram

On Wednesday, a social media post went viral claiming that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday. Fans of the filmmaker got worried, but later his team clarified that it was a false rumour, and Bhansali's health is fine. Now, SLB's family has shared a statement about his health.

The statement shared on Bhansali Productions' Instagram story read, "Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes (sic)."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies

Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently busy with the shooting of Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film was supposed to be released in March this year, but it has been postponed.

According to a recent report in Variety India, the shooting of the film has been extended by 50 days, and the budget has escalated to Rs. 425 crore.

A source told the portal, “Bhansali strives for perfection and is not satisfied until every single frame matches his vision. That relentless commitment is what has made him the towering filmmaker he is today. But the repeated production extensions have ballooned the budget. Originally planned at ₹350 crore, the cost has now climbed to ₹425 crore, making it the most expensive Bhansali project to date.”

If the report turns out to be true, Love & War will be the most expensive film of Bhansali.

Love & War Release Date

Love & War is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know when the film will hit the big screens.