Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hospitalised In Mumbai After Suffering Heart Attack On 63rd Birthday? Here's The TRUTH

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reportedly hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday (February 24).

According to a post shared on Instagram by Mamarazzi, the director was rushed to NH Hospital after he complained of discomfort. He is currently under medical supervision, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition. However, the report has turned out to be false.

According to his team, the filmmaker is fit and fine, and the social media buzz about the heart attack is false.

His PR team also clarified that he only underwent a routine check-up at the hospital.

Bhansali, known for his grand cinematic vision and visually rich storytelling, has helmed several celebrated films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself as one of the most distinctive filmmakers in the Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhansali announced his next cinematic venture, Jai Somanth, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Bhansali revealed the title of the new project and announced that Jai Somanth will be directed by filmmaker Ketan Mehta, known for backing distinctive and culturally rooted cinema.

Bhansali, known for his larger-than-life storytelling and opulent filmmaking style, is backing the project as a producer, entrusting the directorial reins to Mehta.

The director is also gearing up for the release of Love And War, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The official release date has not been announced by the makers yet.