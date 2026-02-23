Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Devdas To Heeramandi, Watch Some Of The Best Works Of 'Cinematic Maestro'

By: Sunanda Singh | February 23, 2026
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a celebrated Indian director known for grand visuals and musical storytelling. His acclaimed films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, earning multiple national awards.
He has turned 63 on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and series:
Devdas is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia. The 2002 romantic film is based on the novel of the same name. It is available on JioHotstar, Prime Videos and Apple TV+.
Padmaavat is a historical film which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, the actress plays the role of the queen of Chittorgarh, Padmavati. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Guzaarish is a romantic drama. It is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Bhavani Iyer. The film narrates the story of the story of a paralyzed magician-turned-radio jockey who files a petition in court seeking permission to end his life. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Bajirao Mastani is about how Peshwa Bajirao, who is married to Kashi, falls in love with Mastani. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, who was sold into prostitution at an early age and became a powerful mafia queen in Mumbai. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie is about how a newlywed man discovers that his wife is in love with another man and plans to unite them. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Black is a dram film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. The film is,about Michelle, a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj who brings a ray of light into her dark world. It is available on Netflix.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a period drama series which revovles around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the Shahi Mahal. It is available on Netflix.
