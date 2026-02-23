Happy Birthday Triptii Dimri: 7 Interesting Facts About The 'Animal' Fame Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | February 23, 2026

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is known for her powerful performances in Bulbbul, Qala, and Animal. On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.

She once revealed that she faced multiple rejections before landing her breakthrough roles.

She has a keen interest in fitness and yoga, which she practices regularly.

Before films, she appeared in a TV commercial for Santoor soap.

Tripti studied at Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University before pursuing acting.

Despite rising fame after Animal, she maintains a close-knit circle of friends and stays away from controversies.

Triptii considers Laila Majnu a turning point despite the film’s modest box office performance.

