Happy Birthday Triptii Dimri: 7 Interesting Facts About The 'Animal' Fame Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | February 23, 2026
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is known for her powerful performances in Bulbbul, Qala, and Animal. On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
She once revealed that she faced multiple rejections before landing her breakthrough roles.
She has a keen interest in fitness and yoga, which she practices regularly.
Before films, she appeared in a TV commercial for Santoor soap.
Tripti studied at Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University before pursuing acting.
Despite rising fame after Animal, she maintains a close-knit circle of friends and stays away from controversies.
Triptii considers Laila Majnu a turning point despite the film’s modest box office performance.
