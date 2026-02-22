Happy Birthday Gurmeet Choudhary: Lesser-Known Facts About The Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | February 22, 2026
Gurmeet Choudhary is an Indian actor known for television hits like Ramayan and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. The actor has turned 42 years old on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Gurmeet was born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and raised in different cities due to his father’s Army job.
He initially struggled in Mumbai before landing major TV roles.
He co-owns a production house and has shown interest in filmmaking behind the camera.
The actor gained massive fame for playing Lord Ram in Ramayan (2008).
Before acting, he participated in the Mr. India contest (2003).
Gurmeet is also trained in martial arts and boxing.
Thanks For Reading!