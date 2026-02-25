Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Being Made On WHOPPING Budget Of ₹425 Crore: Report

Love & War Budget | Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was slated to release in March this year. However, the film has been postponed, and while the makers have not yet announced the new release date, according to a report in Variety India, the movie's budget has escalated to Rs. 425 crore, and the shoot has also been extended by 50 days.

The shooting of 175 days has already been completed, but still three songs and an important dramatic sequence are pending, due to which the production has been extended. Reportedly, the shooting of war sequences took longer than expected.

A source told the portal, “Bhansali strives for perfection and is not satisfied until every single frame matches his vision. That relentless commitment is what has made him the towering filmmaker he is today. But the repeated production extensions have ballooned the budget. Originally planned at ₹350 crore, the cost has now climbed to ₹425 crore, making it the most expensive Bhansali project to date.”

Moviegoers are excited to watch Love & War for multiple reasons; Ranbir-SLB coming together after Saawariya, Alia-SLB working again after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vicky-Ranbir-Alia's trio on the big screens, and more. However, with the reports of the film's shoot getting delayed, we wonder when it will hit the big screens.

According to the report, the makers have already recovered around Rs. 200 crore from non-theatrical pre-release sales. The streaming rights have been sold to Netflix for approximately Rs. 130 crore, and around Rs. 70-80 crore have been earned by the music and satellite rights.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hospitalised?

Meanwhile, a social media post by Mamaraazzi, on Wednesday, claimed that Bhansali has been hospitalised due to a heart attack. But his team clarified that post is false.

Now, we are sure everyone is just waiting to know when Love & War will release.