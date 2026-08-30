'We Should Have Humour': Manoj Bajpayee REACTS To Samay Raina, Sharon Verma's Bihari-Kashmiri Pandit Jokes On Latent

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to India’s Got Latent Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Comedians Samay Raina and Sharon Verma’s exchange on the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 has sparked controversy, with their remarks drawing criticism over references to Bihar, Kashmir and the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits.

Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the controversy and while speaking to IANS about the exchange, in which the stand-up comedians mocked each other’s roots, Bajpayee said he was not bothered by such jokes as long as the intent was harmless. He emphasised that people should learn to laugh at themselves while also maintaining respect for others.

'I Actually Don't Mind It': Manoj Bajpayee Samay Raina's Bihari Jokes

“If it is all in jest, I actually don't mind it. We should learn to laugh at ourselves and laugh together, laugh at each other and still not be hurt and offended,” Bajpayee said.

'We Should Have Humour'

Furthermore, Manoj stated that this is what people should learn, to have a sense of humour about themselves while, at the same time, maintaining respect not only for themselves but also for the person they are with and where that person comes from. He added that this is especially important because when two people are comfortable with each other, they naturally laugh at one another.

During the segment, Sharon Verma made wisecracks about Raina’s Kashmiri Pandit roots, while Raina joked about Verma’s links to Bihar. The exchange subsequently drew criticism on social media, with several users objecting to the references and the context surrounding them.

Politicians React To Samay Raina, Sharon Verma’s Jokes

BJP MLA Ram Kadam linked the controversy to what he described as an alleged attempt by Raina to gain publicity. He told IANS that Sanatan Hindu deities and Kashmiri Pandits should not be treated as subjects of ridicule and criticised the idea of making offensive remarks and apologising later.

Bihar Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also criticised the comments, calling them derogatory. He said, “Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is unacceptable. Those who make such remarks are talking about breaking the country. We are people who dream of an Akhand Bharat, and for us, the king and the commoner are equal."

Raina is yet to publicly react to the latest criticism surrounding the exchange with Verma.