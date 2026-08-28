'Andar Jaayega Toh Bahar Nahi Aayega Iss Baar...': Orry Warns Samay Raina On India's Got Latent Season 2

Orry Warns Samay Raina | YouTube

The new episode of India's Got Latent season 2 is out, and it features Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri, and Sharon Verma. During the show, Orry joked that he has come from London to shoot the episode, and for the first time, he is on a panel where, apart from himself, he doesn't know anyone else.

Samay jokes and tells the audience, "Iski toh g****d marunga main aaj." Later, the comedian tells Orry that in an interview, he had said that he wants to become a household name, which he is now. He added, "That just goes to show that where there's a will there's a gay."

Orry said to Samay Raina "Aukat Mein Raho" pic.twitter.com/oM1AAoDnpR — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriyaa) August 28, 2026

Orry further warns Samay and says, "Jinn logo se mujhe jaan pehchaan hai na, tum andar jaayega toh tum bahar nahi aayega iss baar. Be careful! Aukaat mein raho."

Samay replies, "Kahan daalega Vantara mein." So, Orry says, "Bandaron ko waha hie dalte hai." He added, "You will live a better life there, you don't have to do all this nonsense."

Well, the two trolled each other a lot throughout the episode.

Sharon Verma Steals The Show

Sharon, who came as one of the contestants in India's Got Latent season 1, was seen as a judge in season 2's recent episode, and netizens are quite impressed with her.

A netizen tweeted, "Sharon Verma's humor is on another level. 😂🔥 First, she absolutely cooked Samay Raina. Then, she roasted Orry. The confidence, the timing, the punchlines.. absolutely top-tier (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Sharon Verma saved Bihar from Samay Raina’s joke. Samay Raina tried to troll Sharan Verma by saying that she was just like all those Biharis who come to Mumbai looking for jobs and employment. But Sharon Verma hit back with a brutal response. She said, At least I left my state, Bihar, by choice. You ran away from Kashmir and came here. THAT WAS VERY BRUTAL (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Sharon Verma's humor is on another level. 😂🔥



First, she absolutely cooked Samay Raina. Then, she roasted Orry. The confidence, the timing, the punchlines.. absolutely top-tier🗿💀 https://t.co/M415rT53eH pic.twitter.com/9vPzU2z3WO — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) August 28, 2026

Sharon Verma saved Bihar from Samay Raina’s joke.



Samay Raina tried to troll Sharan Verma by saying that she was just like all those Biharis who come to Mumbai looking for jobs and employment.



But Sharon Verma hit back with a brutal response. She said, At least I left my… pic.twitter.com/ijIb1casuj — Arpita Shaiva (@arpispeaks) August 28, 2026

Bihari Vs Kashmiri 🗿



Sharon Verma brutally roasted Samay Raina 😂🔥 She absolutely cooked him! pic.twitter.com/Q9Ipi8wBqp — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) August 28, 2026

Next Episode Of India's Got Latent Season 2

Well, the latest episode ended with a small promo of the next episode, and it will feature none other than Rakhi Sawant. In the promo, Samay says that in the initial few episodes, he tried to play it safe, and people said, "Woh baat nahi rahi." He then introduces Rakhi.

We are sure fans of Rakhi are super excited to watch the next episode of India's Got Latent season 2.