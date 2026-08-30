'We Remain Fully Aligned With Kriti Sanon': Brand Founder Says Rakhi Ad Was Removed After Incidents Created 'Unsafe Environment' For Staff

Brand's Founder Explains Why Kriti Sanon’s Ad Was Taken Down | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA has sparked a debate on social media, with a section of users criticising the actress’ festive look as she was seen wearing a bralette-style, deep-neck blouse. After which, GIVA removed the advertisement from its social media platforms. The decision, however, triggered another wave of criticism, with some users accusing the brand of leaving Kriti to face the backlash alone.

Kriti sanon wearing a bra while tying a rakhi to her brother in a new jewellery Ad by GIVA. You won't see them making fun of either Eid or Christmas. pic.twitter.com/EcSmwyhiNT — smh (@seemhuh) August 22, 2026

Brand's Founder Explains Why Kriti Sanon Ad Was Taken Down

Amid the controversy, the brand's founder has now reacted and explained why the Raksha Bandhan advertisement was taken down.

In a statement, the founder said, "The decision to take the video down was made swiftly as the situation around some of our stores escalated, with incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams. In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores and I'd never allow them to be harmed."

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'Our Belief In The Intent Behind The Campaign Remains Unchanged'

Clarifying the brand’s position, the founder stated that the belief in the intent behind the campaign remains unchanged and that the campaign was created in close collaboration with Kriti and reflected a shared belief in celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a way that brings families together.

The founder further stressed that the brand remained “fully aligned with Kriti” on the intent and spirit behind the campaign.

The founder concluded by making it clear that the ad's removal was a safety-driven decision and not a withdrawal of support for Kriti or the campaign’s underlying message.

A few days ago, Kriti reacted to the outfit controversy by defending her look and pointing out how ethnic fashion has evolved over the years. She also questioned why women continue to be told what they should or should not wear, emphasising the importance of personal choice.