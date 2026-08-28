'While Rakhi Fashion Committee Is Still In Session...': Kriti Sanon Takes Dig At Trolls While Celebrating Raksha Bandhan With Sister Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Nupur Sanon | Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines a few days ago because of her outfit that she wore in a jewellery brand advertisement. She was seen wearing a bralette top while celebrating Rakhi. The actress and the brand faced criticism on social media, and later the ad was removed. Now, on Friday, Kriti took to Instagram to share a picture from her Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Nupur Sanon and took a dig at trolls.

She shared a picture holding Nupur's hand and wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ♥️👭 Happy Rakhi to all (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens ReacT To Kriti's Post

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Caption❤️🔥Let the negativity stay behind you. You’ve got better things ahead (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Stay strong @kritisanon 🔥, those who are insulting you today will stand in queue to watch your next movie (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "You go girl!!! Everyone is free to celebrate festivals in their own manner. In India every festival is celebrated differently by different communities. Inclusivity and tolerance for diversity is the base for this diverse country (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Celebrities React To Ad Row

While not many celebrities have reacted to the controversy, Kangana Ranaut was one of the first ones to take a dig at Kriti's outfit in the ad. In an interview, she also mentioned that it is not just about the outfit, but the ad also didn't show family, sweets, teeka, and other things.

Meanwhile, celebs like Kunickaa Sadanand and Uorfi Javed supported Kriti.

Kriti's Statement On Controversy

The Cocktail 2 actress had also shared a statement about it, in which she wrote, "When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline! (sic)."