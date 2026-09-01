'We Just Want To Be With The People': Sonu Sood Reaches Nepal With Relief Supplies For Flood Victims | ANI

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Actor Sonu Sood has arrived in Nepal to support victims of the devastating floods that struck the country last week, with his team coordinating relief efforts.

Speaking with ANI, Sonu Sood said his Sood Charity Foundation team had brought essential supplies from India and would continue supporting affected communities in the coming months.

"We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track)," he said.

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Sood said the relief effort includes blankets and food materials, while the team is also assessing what more is needed on the ground.

"I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We got a lot of blankets and food material. We are still asking them what they need, we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people," he said.

He added that the foundation intends to continue its assistance beyond the immediate crisis.

"But we will make sure that not only this month but also in coming months, the relief keeps coming," Sood said.

The floods have caused extensive loss of life in Nepal. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 939 people have died, while 3,925 people remain missing, including 592 foreign nationals.

Rescue operations are continuing in several districts, including Rasuwa and Nuwakot.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal has provided information about steps for identifying the mortal remains of Indian citizens who died in the floods.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)