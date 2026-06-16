‘We Have Not Completely Used AI’: Mimoh Chakraborty Reacts To Haunted 3D Being Trolled On Social Media

Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past has been performing very well at the box office. However, the movie received negative reviews from critics, and even the word of mouth has been average. On social media, the film is getting trolled because of the use of AI in it. The lead actor of the film, Mimoh Chakraborty, has now opened up about the social media trolling and the use of AI in the film.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Mimoh said, “We balanced it out, we have not completely used AI. There were so many shots in the film which had to be made for 3D specifically. But when it comes to the making, Vikram Bhatt sir is the best person to answer this… I don't know the genius behind the technology. All I know is that we had shot some scenes particularly to create that world; we were not getting the desired result. So for those scenes, we had to use AI."

He added, "That is beyond my comprehension. If you tell me something about video games, I can tell you because I know, but when it comes to this technology, I'm completely dumbfounded. On a serious note, people will see whatever they want to and find technicalities. No film is ever perfect.”

Mimoh Chakraborty On Haunted 3D Box Office Response

While talking about the film's impressive box office response, Mimoh said that he is very happy as they had to face adversities and challenges. The actor said, "It's been a very gruelling and trying time for us, even until the last moment of the release. And now getting so much love and appreciation from the fans, it's a dream come true.”

Haunted 3D Box Office Collection

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past has collected Rs. 11.35 crore net at the box office in India in four days. The film has performed better than movies like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which starred bigger stars.