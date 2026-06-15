'The Pain That I Have Gone Through...': Haunted 3D Actress Chetna Pande Reacts To Her Film Performing Better Than Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata & Main Vaapas Aaunga

Chetna Pande Reacts To Haunted 3D Performing Better Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata & Main Vaapas Aaunga | YouTube

Last Friday, four Hindi films were released in theatres: Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor. Out of all four, one film that was released without much promotion was Haunted 3D, and surprisingly, during the weekend, it performed better than the other films.

Chetna Pande, who plays the female lead in Haunted 3D, has reacted to her film performing better than the other movies. While talking to Times Now about Kangana, Chetna said, "From Gangster to the kind of films she (Kangana) has done, including Tanu Weds Manu, I am a huge fan. I am literally a fangirl. First of all, when I got to know that her film is releasing with our film, I felt pressured. But at the same time, I feel happy because I have always got small opportunities in life."

Further talking about Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, the actress said, "Today it is a big deal for me (because) being an outsider and having no backup, I am still standing at the box office among such big stars like Sharvari; it is Imtiaz sir and Diljit's (Dosanjh) film. It feels emotional."

Chetna further stated that, according to her, Haunted 3D has done well because of God's grace and love from fans. She calls this moment both emotional and happy. The actress said, "The pain that I've gone through all these years, it's just the blessings coming back to me."

Haunted 3D Box Office Collection

Haunted 3D has collected Rs. 9.35 crore net at the box office in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 11.03 crore. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore, so it just needs around Rs. 6 crore to surpass its budget at the box office.

However, let's wait and watch how the movie performs at the box office during the weekdays.