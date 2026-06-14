Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt's Film Registers Decent Growth, Collects ₹3.25 Crore

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 2 | YouTube

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, directed by Vikram Bhatt, hit theatres on June 12, starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and Hemant Pandey. Despite minimal promotions and stiff competition from other major releases, the horror thriller managed to attract audiences and delivered a surprising performance at the box office on its opening day.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Jumps 30% On Day 2

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past continued its momentum on Day 2, registering a healthy jump in collections. The film clash alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh, as well as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, headlined by Kangana Ranaut.

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past collected Rs 3.25 crore across 3,770 shows on Day 2, registering a 30% growth from its Day 1 net collection of Rs 2.50 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 6.78 crore, while its cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 5.75 crore so far.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past serves as a sequel to the 2011 horror hit Haunted 3D, which was one of the most successful horror releases of its time.

Budget

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the film's budget, reports suggest that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore.

Haunted 3D Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film remains caught between nostalgia and reinvention. It offers atmospheric pleasures, earnest performances and moments of emotional sincerity, but its reliance on familiar genre machinery prevents it from becoming the haunting experience it aspires to be."