Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Vikram Bhatt's Horror Film Sees Drop After Strong Start, Mints ₹2.20 Crore

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Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, the sequel to the 2011 horror hit Haunted 3D, which was among the most successful horror films of its time, was released in theatres on June 12. Despite competing with other releases such as Bharat Bhagyavidhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga and having no promotions, the Vikram Bhatt-directed horror film has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office after its opening weekend. However, the film witnessed its first noticeable dip on its first Monday.

Haunted: 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4

On Day 4 (1st Monday), Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 2.20 crore net, marking a drop of around 38.9% compared to its previous day,'s earnings of Rs 3.60 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded approximately 4,573 shows across India on the same day.

Despite the decline, the horror sequel continues to hold a respectable overall performance. With the Day 4 numbers included, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 11.55 crore, while its total India gross collection has reached Rs 13.60 crore so far.

As the film moves further into its first week, its ability to stabilise after the Monday drop will be closely watched, especially given the competitive box office landscape and limited promotional push.

Haunted: 3D Echoes Of The Past Budget

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the film's budget, reports suggest that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore.

Cast

The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, alongside Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey.

Haunted 3D Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film remains caught between nostalgia and reinvention. It offers atmospheric pleasures, earnest performances and moments of emotional sincerity, but its reliance on familiar genre machinery prevents it from becoming the haunting experience it aspires to be."