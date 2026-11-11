'We Have Never Spoken About It': Kiara Advani Reveals Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Reaction To Her Intimate Scene With Yash In Toxic; Calls Film's Performance A 'Misfire' | YouTube

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani opened up about the criticism surrounding her intimate scene with Yash in Toxic on Koffee With Karan Season 9. She also recalled how heartbreaking the film's box-office performance was for her and revealed that she was "very low" during its opening weekend.

When host Karan Johar asked how she reacted when Toxic failed to meet expectations, Kiara said, "On day 1 it's heartbreaking." She added that the team never anticipated the film's underwhelming performance, despite its opening numbers. "As a team, in totality, I don't think anyone saw it coming when it misfired despite it opening to what it did," she said.

Kiara admitted that the experience was particularly difficult for her. However, she believes stepping out of her comfort zone for Toxic will make it a career-defining experience.

kiara advani finally speaks up about the criticism she faced over her intimate scene in toxic. the way she handled the negativity with such grace and confidence, absolute queen behaviour https://t.co/jnuqPDh5UQ — z. (@marlboroadvv) November 11, 2026

The actress also addressed the criticism she faced over her romantic and intimate scene with Yash in the film. Revealing husband Sidharth Malhotra's reaction, Kiara said, "He has not cared about it. He never brought it up." She further clarified that the couple never discussed the scene, adding, "We have never spoken about it. It didn't affect him. He was not bothered."

Kiara also spoke about the online backlash, saying she noticed several people calling out the hypocrisy surrounding the criticism. Seeing those reactions, she did not feel the need to respond to the controversy.

Toxic held special significance for Kiara as it marked her first film release after becoming a mother. The actress and her husband, Sidharth, welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. Kiara had also spoken about how she continued shooting for the film during her pregnancy, with director Geetu Mohandas and co-star Yash supporting her throughout the journey. The film therefore marked an important phase in both her personal and professional life as she returned to the big screen after embracing motherhood. Kiara and Sidharth are now expecting their second child, having announced the pregnancy in October 2026.