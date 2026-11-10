Koffee With Karan S9: Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump, Sidharth Malhotra's Role-Play Revelation Grabs Attention – VIDEO

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Actors and celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to appear together on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9, which is its final season. The episode will mark the couple's first joint appearance on the show and is particularly special as Kiara, who is expecting her second child, is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Appear On Koffee With Karan 9

Karan Johar recently unveiled a new promo of Koffee With Karan 9 on Tuesday, November 10, featuring Kiara and Sidharth walking hand-in-hand. Kiara looked stunning in a red bodycon dress with a side slit, with her baby bump clearly visible, suggesting that the couple recently shot for the episode.

During the promo, Karan recalled attending Kiara and Sidharth's intimate yet grand wedding. Kiara then teased the filmmaker about his dance performance at their wedding, saying, "Shahid thought that, ‘Chal let me give him company,’ and you threw him off stage." Her remark left Karan in splits.

Check out Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's KWK promo:

Sidharth Malhotra's Reply To Karan Johar On Role-Play

The conversation then took an interesting turn when Karan asked Sidharth whether he and Kiara indulge in role-play off-screen and whether they have ever portrayed any specific characters. Responding to the question, Sidharth said, "We don't want to bring work home, and definitely not in our bedrooms."

Further, during a fun segment, Karan asked Kiara what she does to ensure that date night does not end with dinner. Responding cheekily, the actress said, "Bas abhi," while holding her baby bump, leaving everyone amused.

About Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Relationship

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025. The couple announced their second pregnancy through a joint Instagram post on October 7, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers.