'We Cannot Challenge Changes, Only Debate It': Mukesh Rishi Reacts To Backlash Over Raakh Amid Factual Distortion Claims | file photo

Mumbai: Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi shared his views on the backlash faced by the recently released web series, 'Raakh' for tampering with the facts.

While many applauded the Sonali Bendre and Ali Fazal starrer, there was also a lot of social media outrage claiming that there were many unnecessary additions, altering the narrative of the real story. It was further alleged that even the details of the characters were altered to suit the narrative the makers wished to push.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Mukesh Rishi said that while we can debate all we want, one cannot challenge the sensibilities of the makers who decided to go a particular way while sharing the narrative.

He was questioned, "Recently, there was a web series starring Sonali Bendre and Ali Fazal. People claimed that the truth has been manipulated. The real story has been tinted. There are a lot of reactions on social media.

Shedding light on this, he said, "This is debatable. Once the cinema is created and reaches the people, it depends on them what they feel about it. Nowadays, it does not take people a long time to realize what the truth is, everything is available on the phone. They come to know that the project is not able to depict what they have already read on the subject. So this is definitely a challenge nowadays. But I think it depends, when a film is made, we cannot challenge why they have changed something, we can only debate on it".

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Many netizens are of the view that adaptations based on real events should remain closer to historical facts.

One of the comments on social media read, "Foreign and even elements have started to exploit this division and spread hatred in the name of awareness. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is supposed to take care of such things...Changing of real incidents, names , characters, religion, caste shouldn't be done to get more views."

Another one wrote, "I have watched ranga billa story covered thrice, have read about it, and only RAAKH has its own propaganda to be covered rather than covering actual crime properly and yk why.."

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