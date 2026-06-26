Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joins And Flags Off Anti-Drug Awareness Run At Chennai's Marina Beach; Calls For Collective Fight

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joins And Flags Off Anti-Drug Awareness Run | X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay participated in and flagged off an anti-drug awareness run at Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, urging citizens to unite in the fight against drug abuse and work towards building a healthier society. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth groups, athletes, social organisations, and government officials, all coming together to spread awareness about the dangers of narcotics.

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CM Vijay participated in anti-drug awareness

Addressing the gathering before the marathon, the Chief Minister stressed that drug addiction poses a serious threat to individuals, families, and communities. He highlighted the need for collective action involving the government, educational institutions, parents, and civil society to prevent the spread of substance abuse among young people.

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CM Vijay wrote the slogan "Sporta Edu, Drugs Vidu"

Dressed in "Start Run, Stop Drugs" T-shirt, black track pant, sneakers and sunglasses, the Chief Minister ran on the street and was joined by larger participants, many wearing a "Start Run, Stop Drugs" T-shirt. He actively ran a six km marathon with thousands of participants. Before the run began, Vijay wrote the slogan "Sporta Edu, Drugs Vidu" (Take up sports and give up drugs) on an awareness board.

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CM issued strong call to action

The 52-year-old Vijay completed the entire six km run continuously at Chennai's Marina Beach, and became first ever sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to run such a distance with the public for a social cause. Marking International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he issued a strong call to action and urged citizens and residents to unite in creating drug-free, secure and healthy state.

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Before commencing the event, the CM and other government administrations present there took a pledge in which the participants took a solemn oath to abstain from drugs, and to spread awareness about harmful effect of it to friends and families. Similar anti-drugs marathons were also organised in several districts of Tamil Nadu. It was organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

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About International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, is observed every year on June 26. The significant day was established by the United Nations in 1987 with the aim of strengthening global actions and cooperation in creating a society free from the use of drugs. The campaign is coordinated globally by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime UNODC.